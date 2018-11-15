Many teams would probably be looking at a struggle-filled rebuilding year after losing seven seniors, including a pair of Division I signees and an All-American. But after compiling 75 wins over the last three seasons and winning back-to-back region titles — losing to the eventual state champion in the playoffs each year — the Winder-Barrow girls basketball team is maintaining high expectations, even with a large roster turnover.
“These kids are determined to keep it going,” said second-year Winder-Barrow head coach Kimberly Garren, whose team will scrimmage Walnut Grove at home Thursday before opening its season Monday at North Hall. “They’ve put in a lot of work and had a great summer. They attended multiple workouts a week. We had some WNBA players come in and work out with us. Just the work ethic they’ve show, these kids are going extremely hard every day. We’ve set our goals and qualifying for state and contending for a region championship are definitely a part of that.”
That’s not to say the Lady Bulldoggs aren’t aware of what they lost off last year’s Elite Eight team that suffered an excruciating 68-67 overtime defeat to Lovejoy. There’s no longer the dominating presence inside of 6-foot-4 Olivia Nelson-Ododa, a McDonald’s All-American player who averaged 18 points, 15 rebounds, 5 blocks, 3 assists and 2 steals a game as a senior and signed with Connecticut. Also gone are another pair of players who averaged double figures in Latrice Perkins (who signed with College of Charleston) and Jakayla Sullivan (who signed a softball scholarship with Savannah State), as well as point guard Antoria Johnson. Key bench players Shonteria Harris, Bayley Randall and DJ Johnson are also no longer around.
But the cupboard has not been left bare by any means.
Leading the way among returners will be senior guard and four-year starter Chellia Watson, a preseason all-state player and Division I prospect, who was scheduled to announce her college decision Wednesday with Ole Miss, Cincinnati and Old Dominion among the leaders.
Watson averaged 15 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals while eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for her career as a junior. And while she has been a lethal from beyond the arc and strong at driving to the basket and finishing throughout her career, Garren said she has improved her overall game during the offseason and become a more vocal leader.
“She’s a great at shooting the three, and she’s always able to finish at the rim, but she’s really been working on her in-between game,” Garren said of Watson. “Defensively, she’s a done a complete 180 and that’s great because we’re wanting to up the pressure on teams and she’ll be a big part of that.”
Senior Makayla Jones and juniors Dasia Stillwell and Aliyah Walker, who saw time off the bench last year, will step into more prominent roles this season and Garren is confident in them being able to handle the extra responsibility.
“All three of them have really worked hard to improve,” Garren said. “Dasia is going to be a versatile player for us. Even though she’s not very tall, she’s going to be a strong post player who plays much bigger than she is. And she’s developed a pretty outside shot.”
Garren expects talented freshman Taniyah Parrish to provide some height and athleticism inside at the post, while sophomores Teonna Hamler, Keonna Hamler and Kiona Lindsey are expected to give the Lady Bulldoggs a boost as well. Senior Querria Burch and juniors Torrie Sauls, Keirsten Jackson and Zamiah Johnson round out the roster.
“We’re looking forward to having more depth this year,” Garren said. “I think everyone is going to be contributing and giving us good minutes.”
While Winder-Barrow could challenge for another GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA title this year, the Lady Bulldoggs aren’t currently seen around the state as the favorites. Dacula (No. 4) and Lanier (No. 7) are ranked in the preseason top-10 and return a wealth of talent from last season, while the Lady Doggs are outside the top 10.
“They’ll be the two main competitors but I’ve told the girls, looking at our schedule, there’s no one there that we’re not going to have to work hard against,” Garren said. “We’re going to see a lot of different things with teams putting together a specific game plan for us and stopping Chellia and we’re working scheme-wise to combat that.”
Though Watson, one of the best players in the state, will be an understandable focal point for Winder-Barrow’s opponents, Garren said any team that sleeps on the other Lady Bulldogg players will do so at its own risk.
“We’re doing most things differently this year,” she said. “Yeah, I have a philosophy, but I’m a firm believer in coaching the personnel you have. We’re going to work to relieve some of the pressure off Chellia and give the others a chance, and they’re good players. If (opponents) come in thinking they don’t have to guard the others, that’s on them.
“When Chellia cuts through the middle, all heads are going to turn toward her and our other girls need to be ready to catch it and put it in the hole.”
Basketball preview: Despite roster turnover, WBHS girls maintain high expectations for 2018-19
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry