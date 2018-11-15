First-year Bethlehem Christian Academy head girls basketball coach Mike Griggs wants the Lady Knights’ fans and student section to be “entertained this year with good basketball” this season and plans to employ a fast-paced offense and aggressive defense.
That approach has so far produced mixed results for the Lady Knights, who opened their regular season Tuesday with a 51-48 home loss against Westminster Christian, but it has the players excited and ready to take the next step as a program, according to the coach.
“Things have been going tremendously,” said Griggs, the Loganville-based Georgia Basketball Academy owner and instructor who was hired by BCA to take over for Karen Parker and is returning to the high school coaching ranks after previously serving as an assistant at George Walton Academy from 2003-05. “I’ve gotten awesome buy-in from the girls on what we’re trying to accomplish, and their effort and attitude have been off the chart.”
BCA reached the state playoffs the last two seasons under Parker, though it went just 20-33 during that span. The Lady Knights were hampered last year by critical turnovers and poor free throw shooting in several close games, something Griggs and his assistant, Julie Cavoretto, are working intently on with the team.
“I’ve watched a lot of their film and we’re working on addressing those areas,” Griggs said. “We’ll play a very fast-paced game, I know there’s going to be a certain amount of turnovers and missed shots. The first part of the season may be uglier than we might like, but that’s good because they’ll learn from it. They’ve bought in to pushing the ball and working hard on both ends of the floor.”
Once the Lady Knights are fully healthy they’ll sport an 11-player roster, and with it comes a wealth of experience. Senior guard/post player Olivia Morgan and junior guard Rebekah Doolittle are back after earning all-region selections last year. Morgan, one of two seniors on the roster along with Stella Byrd, averaged 10 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists as a junior while Doolittle recorded over 100 steals as a sophomore. Junior Katherine Gano, who is recovering from an ankle injury she suffered at the end of the BCA volleyball season will give the Lady Knights a returning presence inside while sophomore Brooke Peevy is a shooting threat from the outside.
Three-point shooting is something the Lady Knights will look to flourish on under Griggs, who has trained some of the top shooters around the state throughout his years with the academy.
“We’ve been working at it a lot and I feel like we’ll be able to knock those shots down with decent percentages,” he said. “We put up 57 in the scrimmage and the girls were pretty excited about that.”
Beyond Morgan, Doolittle, Gano, Peevy and Byrd, the Lady Knights will be younger but are expecting contributions on the outside from sophomore Autumn Shepherd and on the inside from sophomore Morgan Daniel.
A potential ex-factor could be freshman guard Jadyn Goddard.
“She’s very fast and freakishly athletic,” Griggs said of Goddard. “Honestly, I don’t think many people are going to be able to keep up with her when she gets going up and down the court.”
BCA continues its season Thursday and Friday with home games against Lagrange Academy and Providence Christian Academy. In addition to Providence, the Lady Knights have other GHSA opponents on their schedule, including Hebron Christian and Athens Academy.
The Lady Knights will compete in a new region this year — GISA 4-AAA, which includes rival Loganville Christian Academy, John Milledge Academy, Augusta Prep and Westminster School of Augusta.
Griggs is optimistic that the Lady Knights can improve throughout the year and compete for a region title.
“My philosophy is to spend time working on us and not worry about who we’re playing but making our girls better,” Griggs said.
“Not knowing right now exactly what everyone else in the region has, we’re going to focus on us. And if we continue to focus on doing what we do best, I think we’ll be OK.”
