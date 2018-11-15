Basketball preview: With more depth on roster, WBHS boys look to turn corner

As he enters his 40th season of coaching and sixth during his second stint at Winder-Barrow High School, WBHS boys basketball coach Ron Garren believes this year’s team could be one of the best he’s had with the Bulldoggs, provided several of them can make a smooth transition from the junior varsity to varsity level.
“I think we’ve definitely got the depth to compete in our region,” said Garren, whose team missed the state playoffs last year and will host Walnut Grove in a scrimmage Thursday night before opening the regular season on the road at North Hall on Monday. “We’ll go 10-deep with our main rotation — three seniors, four juniors and three sophomores. That’s a nice combination. We have some inexperience with not a lot of guys seeing quality varsity minutes last year but I feel like that depth will help us.”
Garren said he is particularly excited about the team’s potential on the outside perimeter, which will be boosted with the addition of senior point guard Brandon Bannis, who transferred from Apalachee after starting the last two seasons.
“He’s definitely got the confidence and experience to play at a high level,” Garren said of Bannis. “His ability to handle the basketball will make all those other players around him better.”
After a promising sophomore campaign, junior guard Tyreek Perkins is the Bulldoggs’ lone returning starter this year, while senior Rico Thomas will start at the wing, and senior Tre’Von English, junior Cameron Stillwell and sophomore Ahmad Scott will all factor into the rotation as well.
“We’re definitely looking for Tyreek to be a leader,” Garren said. “He’s a tremendous athlete who plays well above the rim to be a guard and we hope he uses that athletic ability to help us out. He’s really become a two-dimensional player who can shoot the three as well as penetrate and get to the rim.”
But how far the Bulldoggs can go will most likely depend on the level of play they get out of a group of young, developing post players. Sophomores Isaiah Nelson-Ododa (the 6-foot-7 younger brother of former WBHS girls standout and current Connecticut player Olivia Nelson-Ododa) and Jacob Merrifield, along with juniors Jay Jackson and Quintray Jewell, will all be jockeying for playing time inside.
“Any of those four could be in our starting lineup and have a lot of strength; it’s just a matter of them meshing together and being consistent,” Garren said. “Isaiah is long, tall and can be a game-changer on the defensive end, but he’s young and it’s going to be a learning experience for him. And I’ve got to have patience as a coach.”
Garren plans to take advantage of the extra depth by going more up-tempo on offense and defense and hopes it will prevent them from being done in by foul trouble and find more consistency scoring.
Garren sees Dacula and Lanier as the favorites in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA and knows the rest of the region will be competitive as well. The good news is they won’t play a region contest until Jan. 4, when they visit Lanier, and they’ll have plenty of opportunities to gauge where they’re at.
“We know right off the bat Walnut Grove is going to be a good measuring stick and Monroe Area is going to have one of the better teams they’ve had in years,” said Garren, whose team won’t play its home opener until Dec. 4 against Madison County and only has eight home games on its schedule this season.
“We feel like we’re going to be ready for tough road environments by the time tournament play rolls around,” Garren said. “I’m really looking forward to it. I feel like we’ve got quality players and quality young men who are ready to put Winder-Barrow back on the map instead of at the bottom looking up.”
