Martha Lee Bryan (11-12-18)

Martha Lee Bryan died early Monday evening, Nov. 12, at her home in Jefferson. She was 89.
Stookie was born in Dallas, on August 16, 1929, to Florence Hay (Boston) and William Clyde Lee. She graduated from high school in Dallas and then attended Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville. She graduated in 1950 from the University of Georgia with a bachelor of science in education, and was hired to teach at Jefferson High School that fall. She met Tom Bryan in Jefferson and they married in June 1952.
Stookie was active with the First Baptist Church in Jefferson for most of her life, holding positions as Sunday school teacher, helping to start the food pantry ministry there, and assisting with the annual Christmas pageant.
Mrs. Bryan was also a driving force in the volunteer Helping Hands program at Jefferson Elementary School that provides tutoring for reading and backpack lunch programs. She also worked with Brenau University’s scholarship board in awarding full academic scholarships to deserving students.
Stookie was devoted to, and very proud of her family. She was pleased that what she and Tom started is now a family of 34, including her nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Tom and Julie Bryan of Carmel, Calif., and their two children; Jim and Renee Bryan, of Jefferson, and their two children; Lee and Susie Bryan, of Braselton, and their three children; and Molly and Ben Frost, of Marietta, and their two children.
Visitation and service: Visitation with the family is set for Friday, Nov. 23, from 12-2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Jefferson, with a memorial service set for 2:30 p.m. also at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be sent directly to Helping Hands program at Jefferson Elementary School, 415 Hoschton Street, attention; Suzy Perry, or the Food Pantry at Jefferson First Baptist Church at 246 Washington Street, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
