TALMO — David Allen Ledford, 28, of Talmo, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. He was born on May 5, 1990, in Gainesville, to David Ledford and Ellen (Ellis) Ledford of Talmo.
He was a 2008 Graduate of Jackson County Comprehensive High School, where he was involved in FFA and agriculture. David was very family-oriented and loved animals. He enjoyed the outdoors, duck hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and watching the Dawgs play. He had a big heart and he loved his best friend, his dog, Reed. He will be missed tremendously!
He is survived by his parents, his grandmother, Flossie Standridge, of Commerce; his sister and her husband, Amanda and Jeff Vandergriff, and their children, Kanzadee, Kamdyn and Dravyn of Clarkesville; his brother, Andy Ledford, and his wife, Brandy, and their children, Trey (Alicia), Taylor (Brittany), Josh (Sheena), Andrea (Kyle), Haley, Grace, Alexis, Hunter and Espen of Jefferson; his brother, Ben Ledford, and his wife, Christie, and their children Sierra (Brandon) and Aidan, of Comer; his uncles and aunts, Jerry and Linda Ellis, of Watkinsville, Susie and Darren Hall, of Maysville, Rick and Connie Ledford, of Minnesota, and Joyce Ledford Garmon, of Talmo, and Ann Roberts, of Talmo. He also leaves behind numerous great nephews, great nieces and cousins.
Services: His life was celebrated with family and friends in a ceremony on Nov. 17, 2018.
David Allen Ledford (11-11-18)
