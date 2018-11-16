Bridges: Marching toward the college football playoffs

With another week of the regular season behind us, we continue to move closer and closer to the college football playoffs.
Alabama toughed out a 24-0 win against Mississippi State Saturday. Recent games have not seen the Crimson Tide winning by 50 points, which has wrongfully had some pundits questioning whether the team is as good as it was earlier in the season.
To be clear, Alabama is still the team to beat. The Tide would be favored against any opponent they line up against the rest of the way, including the playoffs. With the possible exception of Clemson Nick Saban’s team would be a double-digit favorite.
When you have such a dominant defense, it is not always necessary to score 50 points a game. When your opponent scores zero, then all you really need is a field goal.
Most teams, Alabama included, are dealing with injuries at this point in the season. What makes the Tide rise above that factor is the fact it has so much depth. Injuries which might lead to a loss for other teams can be overcome at Alabama. It’s the power of recruiting top five classes year after year.
Clemson earned a solid road win this past weekend against Boston College. The Eagles were ranked in the top 25 and have had a strong season. However, it was obvious Clemson was simply the better team.
Notre Dame improved to 10-0 with a convincing victory against a bad Florida State team. While some don’t like it, if the Irish finish the regular season undefeated (they don’t have a conference title game to play in) they will be in the playoffs.
Michigan pounded hapless Rutgers Saturday and stayed on track for a playoff spot. The Wolverines do have a conference title game to play in but also face top 10 Ohio State in the regular season finale.
Georgia is in position to get in the playoffs with an upset against Alabama in the SEC title game in Atlanta. While it would be a major upset, it is not beyond impossible the Bulldogs could win the game. They probably match up against Alabama as well as anyone with a strong stable of running backs and a solid defense.
However, UGA needs to not overlook a vastly improving Georgia Tech team. While many had all but counted the Yellow Jackets and coach Paul Johnson out for this season (and some had written Johnson’s coaching obituary in the process), the team is winning and improving with each game. That is a dangerous combination for any opponent, especially an in-state rivalry, when Tech runs the offense it does and runs it very well.
There are other playoff contenders lurking as well, including Oklahoma, West Virginia and even Ohio State. The Sooners won a wild game against rival Oklahoma State this past weekend and can score points against anyone.
While Central Florida remains undefeated, the Knights will never be allowed an opportunity to be in the playoffs. It doesn’t matter what the powers-that-be of this setup say, it will never happen. End of discussion.
And while most college football fans are focused on the playoffs for the “big boys,” some quality football is being played right here in our state.
Kennesaw State is ranked No. 2 in FCS and has accomplished so much in the program’s short history.
Brian Bohannon would normally be a head coach on the fast track to a larger job but since he runs the triple option (he was a long-time assistant for Paul Johnson at three schools) many will likely shy away.
The FCS playoffs will be announced following the final week of the regular season this Saturday. Powerhouse North Dakota State is the favorite to win it all again. The Bison have won six of the last seven titles.
In Division II, West Georgia and Valdosta State battled Saturday with both teams undefeated and a Gulf South title on the line. Both teams are headed for the playoffs but it was Valdosta State which took this rivalry contest, 47-31, Saturday night in south Georgia.
West Georgia will face Wingate in the opening round of the Division II playoffs while Valdosta State received a bye following its win against the Wolves of Carrollton.
In Division III football in our state, Berry fell from the ranks of the undefeated with a close 21-17 game against Trinity, Texas. The Vikings, ranked 11th entering the final week of the regular season, will face Maryville, Tenn., in the opening round of the Division III playoffs. Powerhouse Mount Union is the favorite to win it all again.
Certainly plenty of quality college football is being played in our state, beyond the one program which gets most of the attention and press coverage.
