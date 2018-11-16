JEFFERSON — Brett Austin Jackson, 56, of Jefferson, died Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at his residence. Mr. Jackson was born in Commerce to the late J.C. and Eleanor Potts Jackson. He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and was a truck driver for Cows and Critters.
Mr. Jackson is survived by his wife, Kathy Michelle Smith Jackson, of Jefferson; daughters, Courtney Gammon, of Jefferson, and Brittany Griffin, of Montgomery, Ala.; son, Cole Griffin, of Jefferson; sister, Jean Bulluck, of Jefferson; brothers, Joe Jackson, of Jefferson, and Brian Jackson, of Royston; and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services: Sunday, Nov. 18, at 3 p.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. David Sharpton officiating.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, Nov. 18, from 1-3 p.m.
Arrangements by: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
Brett Austin Jackson (11-16-18)
