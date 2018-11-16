RaceTrac deferred again

Friday, November 16. 2018
Developers of a proposed RaceTrac convenience store in Braselton are again requesting to defer public hearings.

The Braselton Planning Commission was initially set to consider the request at its Nov. 26 meeting for a proposed RaceTrac on the corner of Hwy. 211 and Thompson Mill Rd.

Representatives for the developers emailed the town on Nov. 16 asking for "one final deferral."

"We have made site plan changes and RaceTrac is creating a site specific building to more fully embrace the neighborhood market style," Julie Sellers, partner with Pursley Friese Torgrimson, wrote to the town.

The request will now be heard at the planning commission's Dec. 17 meeting.
