Football: Tigers hold off Mitchell Co. to advance to the state quarterfinals

MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Friday, November 16. 2018
The Commerce Tigers didn't leave Mitchell County empty-handed Friday night as the defense came up with a stop on a two-point conversion to secure a 35-33 win in the second round of the Class A Public state playoffs.
The Tigers (10-2) will play at Irwin County next Friday in the state quarterfinals.
Sam Roach rushed for two scores in Friday night's win. Caleb Mason led the Tigers' ground attack with 86 yards and one score.
Nate Ray did damage both through the air and on the ground. He accounted for two total touchdowns. Jalen Dorsey caught a touchdown pass. It was his only catch of the game.
This story will be updated.
