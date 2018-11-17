Mary Frances Lee, 86, passed away on Nov. 14, 2018. Mrs. Lee was the daughter of the late Claude Birt and Eunice Hagwood Birt Phillips. Mrs. Lee was the widow of the late Lloyd "Dock" Lee.
Survivors include her children, Patricia Gooch, Charlotte Phillips and Deborah Gooch; brother, Jimmy Birt; sisters, Jody Cooper and Betty Lee; eight grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services: Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. Burial to follow at White Plains Church Cemetery. The Rev. James Gooch to officiate.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Friday, Nov. 16, from 6-9 p.m.
Arrangements by: Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Mary Frances Lee (11-14-18)
