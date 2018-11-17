Jefferson coach Kevin Morris said a balanced offensive effort would be a strength of his team this season, and that strength was out in full force on opening night.
Five players scored at least eight points — and three reached double figures — as the Dragons rolled to a 74-38 win over George Walton Academy Saturday in the opening round of the Tabo’s Tip-Off Classic at Jefferson.
“I love our balance,” said Morris, now in his second year with the Dragons. “I think that’s the way we’re going to be all year. I think we’ll do a good job of finding the person that’s hot, and we’ll feed that person. I love that we got out in some passing lanes, and made some deflections and got out there and got some easy buckets.”
The Dragons, who lost a 20-point-per-game scorer in Jasper Gibson off last year’s team, played 14 players in the win, with nine getting into the scorebook.
“We got to play a lot of people,” Morris said. “I think that’s going to be one of our strengths this year, and there wasn’t a whole lot of drop off when you sub either … The other part of that is you don’t see any drop off in the game, but you don’t see any drop off in practice, so practice is very competitive. If you’ve got competitive practices, you’ve got a chance to be better longer down the road.”
Daniel Parker led the Dragons with 14 points, followed by Tryston Norman (11) and Owen Parker (10).
Leading 15-10 after a quarter, Jefferson was able to pile up points in transition in the second quarter, outscoring George Walton 23-9 in the period to pull away from the Bulldogs for a 38-19 halftime lead. Twin brothers Daniel and Owen Parker combined for 18 points in the second quarter, with 12 coming from Daniel.
“They’re a little bit longer than people think, they’re a little bit more athletic than everybody gives them credit for and they just do a really good job of getting out in the passing lanes,” Morris said of the Parker duo.
Up by 19 points after three quarters, Jefferson outscored George Walton 28-11 in the final quarter to finish off the Bulldogs.
Kam Robinson added nine points in the win, and freshman Malaki Starks debuted with eight points.
“The most impressive things were really not his points,” Morris said of Starks, “but he made some great passes tonight and did a great job of setting up some people. He did a great of rebounding and boxing out. He did a lot of good things.”
Six-foot-nine post player Jacob Radaker played only a half — scoring seven points — before leaving with an injury to his Achilles, but Morris praised the contributions of backups Ryan Neese and Mason Ware in filling in for Radaker.
The coach called this a solid start for his team.
“All and all, we did a good job,” Morris said. “We’ve got some stuff we need to clean up, but all in all, I’m pretty happy with it.”
The Dragons play Class AAAAAAA Mountain View Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the second round of the Tabo’s Tip-Off Classic.
