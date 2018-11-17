GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Dragons overwhelm Berkmar in Brown’s debut

Greg Brown’s debut at Jefferson produced what’s likely one of the more unusual scores in his coaching career.
All 13 players who dressed out for the Jefferson girls’ basketball team scored as the host Dragons (1-0) beat overmatched Berkmar 70-4 Saturday night to open the season in the Tabo’s Tip-Off Classic. Berkmar, which went 2-23 last year, scored a basket in the second quarter, and another in the third.
“I just thought we played really hard,” Brown said. “I talked to them before the game — kind of knew what we were going against tonight — I just told them let’s worry about us.”
Livi Blackstock, Natalia Bolden and Keosha Sims each scored 10 points to lead Jefferson, which started two sophomores and three freshen in the win.
“It’s a young group … three freshmen and two sophomores, but I thought everybody played well,” Brown said. “I thought we played hard. We didn’t let the scoreboard dictate how we played.”
Eight different players found their way into the scorebook during the first quarter as the Dragons led 26-0 after one period. Jefferson led 28-0 before Berkmar managed its first basket of the game, with those points coming 1:19 into the second quarter.
The Dragons’ lead grew to 47-2 at the half and 60-4 after three quarters.
Jefferson plays Cambridge Monday at 6 p.m. in the second round of the Tabo’s Tip-Off Classic.
“I like how hard we played; we’ll have to play even better on Monday because we know we’re going to play somebody better,” Brown said. “But for our first night, to kind of get the nerves out, it was a good night.”
