Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. at 11 a.m. at Belmont Baptist Church for Wiley Kennedy Lancaster, 88, of Gainesville. The Rev. Bill Compton officiated. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Mr. Lancaster passed away Nov. 14, 2018.
A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mr. Lancaster was a member of Belmont Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and song director. He was also a member of the Johnny Hill Masonic Lodge.
Mr. Lancaster was the son of late, James Walter and Lena Cleveland (Braselton) Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Payne Lancaster.
Survivors include, son, Mark Kennedy Lancaster; daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Douglas Morrow; grandchildren, John Douglas Morrow, Ellie Rebecca Lancaster Greer, Julie Anna Morrow Day and Lena Katherine Lancaster Fiskness; great-grandchildren, Ezekiel “Zeke” Martin Fiskness, Kaia Grace Fiskness, Livi Kate Fiskness, Jude Martin Fiskness, Titus Martin Fiskness, Reed Owen Greer, Baylor Rose Greer, Scout Benjamin Greer, Benjamin James Morrow, Caleb Kennedy Morrow, Addison Elizabeth Morrow, Callie Emiline Day and Laura Allison Day; and sisters, Lora Lee Lancaster Blasingame and Ruth Virginia Lancaster Cook.
Mr. Lancaster was also preceded in death by brothers, James Walter Lancaster, Jr., and Josephas Jackson Lancaster; and sister, Frances Jane Lancaster Bailes.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Belmont Baptist Church Building Fund, care of Church Treasure Amber Evans, 4669 Countryside Dr., Flowery Branch, GA, 30542.
Online condolences may be made to wardsfh.com.
Arrangements by: Ward’s Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Gainesville, GA. 30501.
Wiley Kennedy Lancaster (11-14-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry