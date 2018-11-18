Mildred Christine Bryant passed away Nov. 13, 2018. She was preceded in death by her mother Lorena Damron, her father William Thomas Damron, her son Ronald Lewis Bryant and a daughter Anita Karen Bryant.
She is survived by a daughter, Rita Honea; a son, Terry Dwayne Bryant; and a son, Robin Lee Bryant; grandchildren, David Bruce Smith, Heather Brooke Smith and Jessica Marie Auge, Greg Bryant, Ron Bryant, and Rhonda Bryant, Joseph Hoyt Bryant, Robbie Bryant, Tyler Bryant and Jennifer Meadows. She is also survived by many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Service: A graveside service was set Sunday, Nov. 18, at 3 p.m. at Winterville Cemetery on Parkview Dr. in Winterville.
Mildred Christine Bryant (11-13-18)
