Mildred Christine Bryant (11-13-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Sunday, November 18. 2018
Mildred Christine Bryant passed away Nov. 13, 2018. She was preceded in death by her mother Lorena Damron, her father William Thomas Damron, her son Ronald Lewis Bryant and a daughter Anita Karen Bryant.

She is survived by a daughter, Rita Honea; a son, Terry Dwayne Bryant; and a son, Robin Lee Bryant; grandchildren, David Bruce Smith, Heather Brooke Smith and Jessica Marie Auge, Greg Bryant, Ron Bryant, and Rhonda Bryant, Joseph Hoyt Bryant, Robbie Bryant, Tyler Bryant and Jennifer Meadows. She is also survived by many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Service: A graveside service was set Sunday, Nov. 18, at 3 p.m. at Winterville Cemetery on Parkview Dr. in Winterville.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.