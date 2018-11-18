James Hampton Owens, Jr., 56, of Carlton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
James was preceded in death by his parents, James Hampton Owens, Sr., and JoAnn Perry Neave. He is survived by his siblings Wanda Barnes, Connie Owens and Jerret Hill; and several nieces and nephews, Michelle Stovall, Savanna Hill, Chance Gaines, Hayes Hill, Josh Barnes and Cody Barnes.
James was the sweetest, most thoughtful person, who never met a stranger and was everybody’s buddy. He loved going to thrift stores and his church, Newtown Baptist in Carlton.
Funeral service: Saturday, Nov. 17, at 12 p.m. at Newtown Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church for one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Arrangements by: Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. www.lordandstephens.com.
James Hampton Owens, Jr. (11-15-18)
