New broadband choice for D’ville is on the way

After a longer than expected wait, it looks like Danielsville will soon have a second option for broadband services.
The council voted recently to approve a contract addendum with Paladin Wireless to start paying its monthly rental fee for broadband equipment it is in the process of installing on the city’s two water towers.
The $400 monthly payment was changed from beginning on the original payment date in February to beginning in October (2018).
In other business, the council voted to pay a $5,430 invoice for 18 new Christmas light pole decorations. The city decided recently to replace the decorations after a number of citizens complained that the ones used in previous years were “ugly.”
City clerk Susan Payne said the new decorations will be installed by Marc Perry this year since there are several new light poles that will need to be wired and brackets that will need to be installed to hold the decorations.
In similar news, Police Chief Jonathan Burnette announced that there will be a “Christmas in the Park” tree lighting ceremony in Madison County Memorial Park on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the gazebo. The rain date will be Dec. 15.
The police department is also looking at vehicle options for better transportation and plan to replace two of the city’s three police vehicles.
Burnette said the department received 97 calls for service through 9-1-1 in October and issued 55 citations.
Mayor Pro Tem Michael Widemen reported that the water department repaired seven water leaks. He also said that the city used over four million gallons of water in October.
The council decided to run an ad for a new tenant for the office building next door to Dr. Robert Hooper’s dental office on Hwy. 98 for Jan. 1 occupancy. The current tenant, Daugherty and Daugherty, is vacating the building on Nov. 30.
The council voted to table a decision on a variance request for the property containing the burned out laundromat at 385 General Daniel Avenue North and set up a special called meeting to vote on the matter on Monday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m., which will be followed by a work session.
The new owners, Owenby and Associates, requested the variance to replace the damaged building with a new one in the footprint of the old building on the .208 lot. The owners had been considering restoring the old building using the original walls, but told the council that they are now considering building a new brick building since restoration costs have turned out to be prohibitive. They need a variance because the setbacks for the small lot would only allow for a tiny building without a variance. They said the new building would be 16-feet shorter on the Hwy. 98 side to allow for eight parking places.
A new laundromat was originally planned, but the owners said the new building could be considered too small for a laundromat. The council wanted more time to look over the issue. They also expressed concerns about what type of business might go there.
