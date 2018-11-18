Sales tax revenues up for schools

The school system is doing better financially and is in a more stable position, according to assistant superintendent Bonnie Knight.
Knight told this to the board of education at its Tuesday night meeting while discussing Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) revenue. Knight said the school system is on track to collect $2.3 to $2.4 million in sales tax revenue for the year, which is the highest in over five years. Knight said $1.7 to $1.8 million is needed in SPLOST funding each year for debt service payments and that the surplus can be used for additional capital outlay projects.
In other business, Knight said flashing crosswalk signs will be delivered Dec. 4 and should be installed shortly thereafter. She said there will be one at each of the walkways in front of the high school.
The board heard a “teachable moment” presentation from Foothills Academy representatives Quowanna Mattox and Andy Felt. They said the Academy currently has about 100 students.
All five elementary schools and the high school were named Operational PBIS (Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports) schools at Tuesday night’s board meeting. The middle school received an “emerging” PBIS school designation.
Assistant superintendent Dr. Jody Goodroe presented the CCRPI (College and Career Ready Performance Index) system results. The overall score for the system was 80.7 which is higher than both RESA (76.2) and the state (76.6).
Goodroe told the board that the annual Career Fair at the Broad River Academy was a success with 49 vendors on hand.
The board recognized a number of students and groups during the meeting, including Lady Raiders’ softball team for winning the region and finishing in the final four at the state AAAA tournament.
PERSONNEL
The board approved the following personnel recommendations at the meeting Tuesday night.
Comer – They granted medical FMLA for teacher Melanie Ingram and approved a transfer from Hull-Sanford for SpEd parapro Michelle Sparks.
Danielsville – They approved medical FMLA for SLP Susan Childers and approved family FMLA for teacher Jenna Bates.
Hull-Sanford – They approved additional duties for Missy May as a second bus load worker.
MCMS – They approved the resignation of 8th grade social studies teacher John Arnold.
MCHS – They approved the resignation of technology specialist Matt Beard. They approved leave without pay for WBL coordinator Sara Waldrop, technology special Liz Lampe and SpEd teacher Dan Lampe. They also agreed to increase the hours from six to eight per day for parapro Alex Jordan. They also hired ISS parapro Jackson May to replace LJ Martin, who transferred to maintenance.
Transportation – They hired Tammy Knafelc as a call in sub monitor. They accepted the resignations of trip driver Jay Jones, full-time driver Kimberly Pinson and full-time bus monitor Nancy Cochran. They approved medical FMLA for bus driver Rita Whitehead and leave without pay for sub driver Deborah Brooks. They approved additional duties as a CampRaiders driver for Sue Heide and hired full-time driver Kiara Clark to replace Sheryl Clayborn.
School nutrition – They accepted the resignation of MCMS food assistant Bobbi Kesler and MCHS food assistant Samantha McClellan. They approved the termination of Colbert food assistant Carolyn Johmson as a “no show.”
System – They hired Kelli Dixon as a part-time substitute nurse.
