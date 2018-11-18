Madison County voters will once again hit the polls Dec. 4 for the general election runoffs.
The Secretary of State’s race remains unresolved with Republican Brad Raffensperger facing Democrat John Barrow in the runoff. Raffensperger took 49.1 percent of the vote, while Barrow had 48.6 percent. A candidate must have over 50 percent of the total vote to win.
Incumbent public service commissioner Chuck Eaton, a Republican, who received 49.7 percent of the vote in the general election Nov. 6, will face Lindy Miller, a Democrat, who earned 47.6 percent of the vote for the commissioner’s seat.
Madison County Board of Elections and Registration Chairperson Tracy Dean said her office has not yet received official word of a runoff from the state, but the general election runoffs were set this year for Dec. 4. The county office will have a short time to prepare for the runoffs.
“We’re preparing for round two,” she said.
Dean said that any voter who was registered by Oct. 9 can vote in the runoff, even if they didn’t vote Nov. 6. Early voting dates have not been set, but Dean said it will likely take place Nov. 26-30. There will be no Saturday voting in the runoffs.
Dean said there were five total provisional ballots cast in Madison County in the general elections. Provisional ballots aren’t the same as absentee ballots. Provisionals are cast when there is a question of eligibility to vote. Two provisional ballots were accepted and three were not accepted, because they had not voted over a decade and were no longer on the voter roll.
Dean said her office welcomes any questions the public has about the elections.
“Please call us and don’t rely on social media for everything,” she said.
For more information about elections, call the Madison County Board of Elections and Registration office at 706-795-6335 or visit www.mcelections.net.
Runoffs set for Dec. 4
