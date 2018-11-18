Woman sentenced on drug charges

A Hull woman was sentenced to prison on drug charges in Madison County Superior Court recently.
Sarah Katherine Alexander was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 13 years, with the first 10 years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay a $200,000 fine on a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine. Charges of possession, manufacture, distribution of drugs within 1,000 feet of schools, giving a false name, obstruction of officers and possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
In another case, Johnny P Kinley, of Canon, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 20 years, with the first three years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and pay a $2,500 fine on a charge of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer. A charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime was dismissed.
Other actions in court recently included:
•Tad David Wingate, of Danielsville, had his charges of two counts of possession/manufacture/distribution/etc. of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance dismissed by Judge Phelps because the Court of Appeals ruled that the two search warrants that led to the discovery of two large grow operations which Wingate was operating “contained insufficient probable cause and reversed his conviction with instruction for the court to grant the defendant’s motion to suppress; therefore, the state is without sufficient evidence to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt.”
•Marsha Lynn Delay, of Raycity, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve ten years, with the first ten days to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay $1,300 in fines on charges of possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to distribute and driving under the influence (DUI)/less safe/alcohol. Charges of two counts of endangering a child by DUI, improper display of license plate and failure to maintain lane were dismissed.
•Charles Elic Watkins, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Lauren A. Watson to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of obstruction (reduced from hindering the apprehension of a criminal. Charges of false statements/writings and tampering with evidence were dismissed.
•Clifford Jay Tuck, of Demorest has his charges of feticide by vehicle first degree, feticide by vehicle in the second degree and operating a vehicle without accurately securing a load dismissed by Judge Phelps because information “was not available to the Grand Jury at the time of indictment (which) indicates that there is no longer sufficient evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. The cause of the accident in this case was attributable to faulty welding, which the defendant had no way of knowing.”
•Randall Shane Elrod, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve five years in confinement on a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. A charge of driving while license suspended was dismissed.
•Joshua Eric Ridgeway, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve ten years of probation and pay $1,000 in fines on charges of two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree. Charges of child molestation and cruelty to children in the second degree were dismissed.
•Richard G. Wells, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve eight years of probation and pay $1,050 in fines on charges of battery family violence (reduced from aggravated assault), possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A charge of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed.
•Terinesha Marchae Wise, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $400 fine on a charge of reckless driving, reduced from DUI/drugs. A charge of reckless conduct was dismissed.
•Austin Lamar Mote, of Bowman, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of criminal trespass.
•Michael Everett Sargent, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of possession of drug-related objects, reduced from possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Frederick D. Baker, of Anderson, SC, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 24 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on charges of theft by shoplifting and driving while unlicensed, reduced from suspended license.
•Kayla Lynn Mullinix, of Jefferson, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve ten years of probation and pay a $5,000 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
•Michael Jerome Prophett of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 20 years, with the first three years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation on charges of aggravated assault and battery family violence (second offense). Charges of terroristic threats or acts, obstruction of officers and two counts of cruelty to children were dismissed.
•Kristin Taylor Allen, of Social Circle, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of obstruction, reduced from making false statements.
•Jillian Carol Phillips, of Royston, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve three years of probation on charges of possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
•Demarrio Sanquelis Williams, of Stone Mountain, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve five years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Charges of possession of contraband by inmate, possession of firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by receiving stolen property were dismissed.
•Daniel Scott Bagwell, of Jefferson, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve five years of probation on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and driving while license suspended. Charges of possession of a knife during the commission of a felony and possession of drug-related objects.
•Jessica Leann Rigdon, of Elberton, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 10 years, with the first three years to be serve in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay a $2,500 fine on conspiracy to commit robbery by force, reduced from armed robbery.
•Steven Lee Ables, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve five years of probation (first 30 days in jail) and pay a $500 fine on a charge of battery family violence. A charge of false imprisonment was dismissed. In a separate judgement, Ables was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of violation of a protective order, reduced from aggravated stalking.
•Raymond Cole McDaniel, of Bishop, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve five years of probation and pay a $1,500 fine on a charge of theft by taking.
•Richard Glenn Wells, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Charges of possession of drug-related objects, driving on improper registration, use of license plate to misidentify and driving without a license were dismissed.
•Jennifer Rose Horne, of Royston, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve two year of probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Maryann Aguilera, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months in confinement on a charge of battery family violence.
•Jasmine Delane Elrod, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve two years in prison on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
•Amanda Sue Devitt, of Monroe, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve ten years of probation and pay a $2,500 fine on charges of identity fraud and financial transaction theft. A second charge of identity fraud was dismissed.
•Daniel Noah Thomas, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of disorderly conduct, reduced from battery.
•Jacob Brien Barnett, of Griffin, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay a $1,500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
