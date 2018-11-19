Surrounded by teammates, family, coaches and dozens of her closest friends in the Madison County High School media center, a smile never left the face of basketball star Jordan Bailey.
How could it, she was about to sign a letter of intent to continue her basketball career at Old Dominion University, a division I mid-major program with a National Championship, three Final Fours, 12 Sweet 16’s, 25 NCAA Tournament appearances, and a .714 winning percentage.
But that wasn’t the only reason for Bailey’s joy, nor was it the only thing MCHS could be proud of that afternoon. Surrounded by Bailey were many of her biggest supporters. Of course, the Madison County coaches and players were there, as was her travel ball coach. Her family also took the time to come. But what the school and the community can also be proud of are the dozens of Bailey’s friends found time to celebrate with her. It’s one thing for a student to sign with a D1 school, it’s another when the community supports them the way Madison County students supported Bailey last Wednesday.
For the rest of the story, see the November 21 edition of the Madison County Journal
BASKETBALL: MCHS celebrates Jordan Bailey's signing day
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry