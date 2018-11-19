Sandra Chadwick Smith, 74, of Homer, passed away on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Mrs. Smith was born on January 7, 1944 in Suwanee, to the late Guy M. and Ida King Chadwick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold B. Smith; sisters, Louise Barrett and Jean Roberts; and brother, Gerald Chadwick.
Mrs. Smith was a member of Homer United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the choir, the hostess and worship chair person, and was also a member of the Board of Stewards. Mrs. Smith was retired from Container Corporation of America with 25 years of service.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Galynn and Scott Hunt; son, Todd Smith; sisters, Helen Caudell and Vicki Carroll; brothers, Mike Chadwick and Ken Chadwick; brother-in-law, Terrell Smith; grandchildren, Elizabeth Taylor, Taylor Hunt, Davis Smith and Emily Hunt; grandson-in-law, Ryan Taylor; and also a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services: Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. at Homer United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jim McLendon and Mr. Rob Mabrey officiating.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, from 3-4:30 p.m. at the church family life center prior to the service.
Arrangements by: Whitfield Funeral Home & Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Blvd., Baldwin, Georgia. 706-778-7123.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Sandra Chadwick Smith (11-16-18)
