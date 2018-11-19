Sara Langford Nichols (11-18-18)

Sara Langford Nichols, 75, of Pendergrass, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Mrs. Nichols was born in Jackson County, a daughter to the late William Richard Langford and the late Vivian Webb Langford. Mrs. Nichols was a homemaker, who watched and cared for many babies in the community, and was a member of Holly Springs United Methodist Church. Mrs. Nichols was a pianist, playing for several area churches including Holly Springs United Methodist Church, Maysville United Methodist Church and Wilson’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nichols was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Nichols; brothers, William Richard Langford and James Langford; and her sister, Wilda Langford.
Survivors include her daughter, Selina Baerne and her husband, Jack, of Athens; son, Tony Nichols, of Pendergrass; granddaughter, Caitlin Baerne, of Athens, and grandson, Abe Nichols, of Ila; brother, Dwight Langford and his wife Sharon, of Pendergrass; sisters, Vickki Parham and her husband Michael, of Social Circle, and Jackie Fichter and her husband, Norb, of Flowery Branch; and several special nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service: Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, with the Rev. Erich Wills officiating.
Visitation: Tuesday, Nov. 20, from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia at https://www.humanesocietyofnortheastgeorgia.org or the local Humane Society of your choice.
Arrangements by: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
