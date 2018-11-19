Malcolm Thomas West (11-11-18)

Malcolm Thomas West, beloved and devoted father and grandfather, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at the age of 69.
A lifelong resident of Madison County, he was the son of the late George W. West and Bessie Akins West. Mr. West served his country in the United States Army. He was a University of Georgia alumnus that earned a bachelor of science degree in agriculture. Mr. West retired from the Georgia Department of Public Health after serving 23 years as the Health Inspector for Madison County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond West; infant son, Steven West; and infant grandson, Malcolm Bridges.
Survivors include sister, Edna Hughes; sister-in-law, Delores West (Raymond); former wife and mother of his children, Betty West; fiancée and partner of 22 years, Kay Padgett; two daughters, Tracy Patrick and Autumn Bridges (Jamie); three grandchildren, Courtney Adams (Cody), Bellamy Bridges and Avery Bridges; step-children, Jason and Meridyth Padgett and their children, Mallorie Padgett and Sam Leavitt; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Service: A celebration of Mr. West’s life was held on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Visitation was held prior to the service. Interment followed at Danielsville Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Wayne Patrick, Jamie Bridges, Cody Adams, Darren West, Jason Padgett and Colby Collier.
Arrangements by: Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. www.lordandstephens.com
