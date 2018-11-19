Brunelle Littleton Brown (11-19-18)

Brunelle Littleton Brown, 81, husband of 60 years to Gale Stone Brown, died Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
Born in Barrow County, he was the son of the late Claud Littleton Brown and Norma Hunt Brown. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Remelle and Leroy Hawks; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, A.L. and Mary Stone. Brunelle was a retired maintenance supervisor from Macys Department store and C & S Bank. He was a member of Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church.
Survivors in addition to his wife include nephew, Jerry and Sue Hawks of Whiteville, N.C.; great niece, Hillary and Kyle Melvin; great-great-niece, Addison Melvin; cousin, Lavonda and Michael Cheek, of Watkinsville; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Al and Anne Stone, of Sanford Community, and Andy and Teresa Stone, of Gray; niece, Leslie and Charlie Barrineau; nephew, Brian and Kristen Stone; great nieces and nephews, Claire, Daniel, Reeves, Miles, Brinkley; and Lorelai and special friend and caregiver, Dianne B. Chandler.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of St. Mary’s Hospice House.
Funeral services: Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Lord & Stephens East Chapel with the Revs. William Hall Jackson, Jr., and Joel Embry officiating. Interment to follow at Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church Perpetual Care Cemetery Trust, 6625 Nowhere Road, Hull, GA 30646.
