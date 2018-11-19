JoAnn Evans Rogers, 75, of Gainesville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Mrs. Rogers had a very sweet soul. She loved crafts and antiques. She was also known as the Ribbon Lady at the Lakewood 400 Antique Market.
Survivors include her mother, Annie Mae Evans, of Braselton; son, Jeff Rogers, of Gainesville; daughter, Lori Dorsey, of Flowery Branch; aunt, Addie Wilson, and husband, Floyd, of Gainesville; uncle, Robert Clayton Wood, of South Carolina; grandchildren Brittany Lee Rowe, Chris Dorsey and Evan Dorsey; and great-grandchildren Calla Rowe, Demmi Rowe, Aiden Dorsey, Bailey Dorsey and Aubrey Dorsey.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Rogers, and father, Aubrey Lee Evans.
Funeral services: Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens, Winder.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Warrior Farms at www.warriorfarms.farm/donate.
Funeral arrangements by: Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
JoAnn Evans Rogers (11-18-18)
