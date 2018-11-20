Keep Banks County Beautiful holding 'Tacky Christmas Decorating Contest'

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Tuesday, November 20. 2018
Keep Banks County Beautiful is sponsoring a “Tacky Christmas Decorating Contest.”
“Break out those Christmas lights, yard signs, inflatable decorations, wreaths, ribbons, spotlights and anything else you can think of to decorate your home,” organizers state.
There are three categories: Children’s Favorite, Classic and Business.
Pre-registration is required.
To nominate your home or a family of friend’s home, email the address and name to Keepbanksbeautiful@gmail.com
Judging will be done the week of Dec. 10. Winners will have a special sign placed in their yard, as well as their home being recognized in the Banks County News.
For more information, call 706-318-5448.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.