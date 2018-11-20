Keep Banks County Beautiful holding 'Tacky Christmas Decorating Contest'

Keep Banks County Beautiful is sponsoring a “Tacky Christmas Decorating Contest.”
“Break out those Christmas lights, yard signs, inflatable decorations, wreaths, ribbons, spotlights and anything else you can think of to decorate your home,” organizers state.
There are three categories: Children’s Favorite, Classic and Business.
Pre-registration is required.
To nominate your home or a family of friend’s home, email the address and name to Keepbanksbeautiful@gmail.com
Judging will be done the week of Dec. 10. Winners will have a special sign placed in their yard, as well as their home being recognized in the Banks County News.
For more information, call 706-318-5448.
