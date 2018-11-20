Braselton planners have a full agenda for their upcoming meeting.
Although two requests for a controversial RaceTrac convenience store have been deferred, the Braselton Planning Commission still has three big projects to vote on at its Nov. 26 meeting. The group meets at 7 p.m. in the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building.
Braselton’s Town Council will hold a second hearing on the items at its Dec. 6 meeting.
See the details in the Nov. 21 issue of The Braselton News.
Busy meeting ahead for planners
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry