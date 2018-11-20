Busy meeting ahead for planners

BraseltonNewsTODAY
Tuesday, November 20. 2018
Braselton planners have a full agenda for their upcoming meeting.
Although two requests for a controversial RaceTrac convenience store have been deferred, the Braselton Planning Commission still has three big projects to vote on at its Nov. 26 meeting. The group meets at 7 p.m. in the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building.
Braselton’s Town Council will hold a second hearing on the items at its Dec. 6 meeting.
See the details in the Nov. 21 issue of The Braselton News.
