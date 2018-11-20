Cheryl Darlee Hargooa (11-10-18)

Cheryl Darlee Hargooa (Adams), born July 20, 1955, in El Dorado, Ark., passed away Nov. 10, 2018 in Athens. She was 63 years old.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Andrew Hargooa; daughter, Haley Wall (husband Phillip); three grandchildren, Kenneth, Ryan and Joey Wall; brother, Levi Adams (wife Tammy); brother, Heath Adams (wife Becky); step-sister, Sharon Adams; step-brother, David Nichols; step-brother, Ted Nichols (wife CJ); and father and step-mother Layne and Carole Adams.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Piedmont Athens Regional for their excellent care and compassion.
