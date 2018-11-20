Rufus Eugene Kidd (11-19-18)

Rufus Eugene Kidd, 85, husband of Lorena Bailey Kidd, died Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
Native of Madison County, he was the son of the late James Kidd and Azalee Drake Kidd. Mr. Kidd served in the United States Air Force and was a member of Carlton Baptist Church. He was the former owner of Comer Texaco, R&R Rebuilders in Elberton and had driven a bus for the Madison County School System.
Survivors in addition to his wife include one daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Wade Damron, of Hull; sisters, Dora Bell and Betty Drake; brother, William (Judy) Kidd; grandchildren, Chelsea (Jake) Osborne, Alexis Damron, Ansley Damron and Carly Damron; and great-grandchildren, Paisley Osborne and Spencer Osborne.
Funeral Services: Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at 3 p.m. at Carlton Baptist Church. Interment to follow in Carlton Cemetery.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
Arrangements by: Lord & Stephens Danielsville. www.lordandstephens.com
