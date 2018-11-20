First-year Jefferson girls’ basketball coach Greg Brown was curious how well his young team would withstand the pressure of a tight game. He got his answer.
With a starting lineup of two sophomores and three freshmen, the 10th-ranked Dragons (3-0) outscored third-ranked Hart County 19-8 in the fourth quarter Tuesday in a 64-54 win over the Bulldogs in the championship round of the Tabo’s Tip-Off Classic. Jefferson, which hosted the tournament, went 3-0 in the event.
“That’s the thing we were talking about before the game,” Brown said. “We just haven’t been in that situation. I really didn’t know how we would respond, but we did a good job.”
Brown added, “Those are the kinds of situations you really don’t think about getting into until after Christmas.”
“For us to be able to get in that situation, hold on to the lead down the stretch, make our free throws when we needed to, get a stop when we needed to, I’m really, really proud of my kids,” he said.
Freshman Natalia Bolden paced Jefferson in the win with 18 points, while sophomore Livi Blackstock contributed 15. Freshman Deshona Gaither added 10 points.
Blackstock was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, while Bolden made the all-tournament team.
Hart County’s Torrion Starks countered with 27 points and Aceria Teasley added 10 points.
The key stretch came late in the game. After Starks drained a 3-pointer to tie the contest at 49-49 with 5:46 remaining, Jefferson scored the next seven points. Bolden broke the tie with a basket at the 5:29 mark, Allianne Clark drained a 3-pointer and Gaither scored on a layoff off a fast break to put Jefferson ahead 56-49. The Dragons never led by less than five points the rest of the way.
Jefferson salted away the win with a pair of free throws from Blackstock with 34 seconds and a wide-open layup from Gaither with 12 seconds left for the final points of the game.
“We talked about two things coming into the game — taking care of the ball and making good decisions with it and then rebounding,” Brown said. “I thought down the stretch we really made good decisions. We made a few young mistakes but that’s going to happen against a team that athletic.”
Tuesday’s contest perhaps provided a preview of the two region games Jefferson will play against Hart County this season.
“We knew how good they were,” Brown said, “and we’re going to play them twice (in the region schedule) at least, and probably again … for us to get one against, I think, the No. 3 team in the state in triple-A, that’s a pretty good win this early in the year.”
Jefferson will return to action next Tuesday at home against Habersham Central at 6 p.m.
Three games into the season, Brown’s young team — which consists of 70 percent underclassmen — isn’t playing like one.
“I can tell you this much, that bunch in there does not think they’re young,” he said. “They’re not going to use that as an excuse. They have worked, and they’ve done everything I’ve asked them to do. They’re grinding. They’re playing really hard, and that’s overcoming a lot of our young mistakes right now. We’ll keep doing that right there. We’ll keep getting a little bit better each day. I like the direction we’re heading.”
