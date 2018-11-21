Statham City Council rescinds ban on two residents from meetings, property

The City of Statham rescinded its ban on Sondra Moore and Tony McDaniel in mid-October and they are free to be on city property and offer comments on city operations or business.
A hearing in federal court on a temporary injunction against the city was canceled Friday. It was scheduled early Friday afternoon.
The city filed a brief Wednesday that said, in part:
“The city of Statham hereby unequivocally rescinds and withdraws said trespass warnings and represents to this court that neither the city nor any of its officials will reissue or reinstate said warnings or take any future action to enforce the same against plaintiffs.”
The city had issued criminal trespass warnings against Moore and McDaniel in May.
Lawyers for the two treated the rescinding of the bans as a victory Thursday.
“We’re pleased the city of Statham has agreed to lift the bans on our clients so that they are now able to again exercise their fundamental constitutional rights without fear of being arrested again. ... The fact that the city has declined to defend the banishment orders in court is a strong sign that the orders were not constitutionally defensible,” Zack Greenamyre of the Atlanta firm of Mitchell & Shapiro said in an email.
Gerald Weber, also an Atlanta attorney, said, “Now our clients can do what every citizen expects – visit parks, pass out leaflets, talk to government officials and have access to public spaces. We thank the city of Statham for restoring those rights that should never be taken away.”
Harvey S. Gray, partner in the firm of Gray, Rust, St. Amand, Moffett & Brieske, said, “We do not comment on pending litigation.”
