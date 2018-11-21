Baseball: Winder-Barrow’s Smith, Tatum sign with SEC schools

Winder-Barrow High School head baseball coach Brian Smith can remember the days when his son, Zack, and Cain Tatum faced off against each other in youth league at Criswell Park in Monroe — Zack a member of the Oconee Tigers and Cain a member of the Dacula Falcons.
The elder Smith saw those memories come full-circle Friday as Zack and Tatum, now both senior players for the Bulldoggs, signed with SEC schools. Zack Smith, primarily a third baseman, signed with Ole Miss; Tatum, a pitcher who transferred from Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart for his final high school season, inked with Georgia.
“You look back on all the work they’ve put in, and they’re self-driven. And that’s a huge quality to being successful, that self-pride to want to get better every day,” Brian Smith said. “It’s driven them through adversity and helped them bounce back even stronger and helped them, during times of success, to not get complacent.
“It’s a great opportunity for these guys. They’re going to step into a beautiful college atmosphere with beautiful campuses and strong academic settings. And they get to step into the challenge of playing in the best baseball conference in the country.”
Zack Smith and Tatum, who both had been committed to their respective future schools since they were sophomores, are the latest in a steady pipeline of college and professional talent Winder-Barrow has produced since Brian Smith took over the program in 2008.
“I think that’s a great way of putting it,” Brian Smith said. “There have been a lot of good ones that have shown the way and set a good example for these guys to follow. I couldn’t be prouder of both of them.”
Seeing his son sign, though, is extra-special for Smith. Zack has been a key cog in the middle of the lineup for the Bulldoggs since his freshman season. An injury caused him to miss the first 20 games of 2018 and limited him to just 13 games, but once he returned, he hit .349 and drove in 12 runs while providing strong defense at third. He also saw time on the mound, allowing just two earned runs and striking out 22 batters in 16 innings of work, helping lead the Bulldoggs to a second consecutive GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA title and a berth in the Sweet Sixteen.
“It’s been a great thing because, more than any of the others, I’ve seen him work behind the scenes,” Brian Smith said. “It’s been something he’s put so many hours into on his own and he’s earned every bit of it.”
Zack, a man of few words, said Ole Miss is where he’s always wanted to play.
“The crowd and the atmosphere they bring to the games is what stands out,” Smith said. “Most schools are all about football or mainly about football, but I think they’re more of a baseball school and I like that.”
Meanwhile, Tatum, also soft-spoken but driven, has known for a long time he wanted to pitch for Georgia.
“I like the coaching staff and the education the university offers. It’s a place I can get better all-around at,” Tatum said. “I’ve worked a lot for this and I’m glad the time has finally come.”
But first, the 6-foot-8, hard-throwing right-hander will bolster a strong pitching staff that already includes all-region senior southpaw Austin Lockridge, standout sophomore Brady House, Smith and several others. As a junior, Tatum helped lead Prince Avenue to a 24-12 season and a state runner-up finish in Class A Private.
“He’s a self-driven guy, and when you talk baseball with him, you can tell he’s got a lot of pride about it and a chip on his shoulder,” Brian Smith said of Tatum. “I think that’s the biggest attribute he has, that toughness to want to be good and get better at what he does. I think that will rub off on everybody and he’ll make everybody around him better.”
While neither wanted to speculate too much on who will get the better of the future matchups when Smith hits against Tatum in SEC action, the new teammates are looking forward to the 2019 campaign, which has the potential to be a very strong one for Winder-Barrow.
The Bulldoggs lost just one starter off last season’s 21-12 team. Among the key returners are junior first baseman Hunter Marsh, who hit .380 with 5 home runs and was an all-state selection as a sophomore, and fellow all-state sophomore House, a nationally-touted infielder who is committed to Tennessee but is a strong candidate to one day be selected in the high rounds of the 2021 MLB Draft.
“I’m ready to get to work with (Tatum) and everybody and take it one game at a time,” Zack Smith said.
“It’s a great atmosphere here,” Tatum added. “I feel like we can get a lot better and have more success than they already have.”
