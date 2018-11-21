Basketball: WBHS girls hoops standout guard Watson signs with Cincinnati

When the game is on the line, Winder-Barrow High School girls basketball coach Kimberly Garren wants the ball in senior guard Chellia Watson’s hands, and one eye-popping statistic illustrates why.
Throughout her standout career with the Bulldoggs, Watson has had the ball in the closing seconds of a game 18 times and taken a shot to tie or win it.
She’s 18 for 18.
“She’s an impact player,” Garren said of Watson, who will be taking her talents to the next level.
Watson signed a college scholarship with Cincinnati on Nov. 14, picking the Bearcats over Ole Miss in a signing ceremony in front of her family, teammates, coaches, friends and school administrators.
“I’m very excited,” Watson said after posing for dozens of photos. “One of my dreams is to play professional ball, and this is the next step toward that. I’m excited about my coaches and ready to get going. When I was (at Cincinnati) visiting, I met the players and instantly felt like I was at home. Everything about the campus felt like home.”
“She was obviously highly recruited,” Garren said. “There are a lot of upset coaches that don’t have this kid coming to their team. She’s going to step on that court and make that team better from day one.”
Watson, a four-year starter and reigning all-state player for GHSA Class AAAAAA, has done just that during her time at Winder-Barrow, helping lead the Bulldoggs to 75 wins over the last three seasons, a state runner-up finish her freshman season and consecutive region titles and Elite Eight appearances her sophomore and junior campaigns.
Watson has been a steady offensive force, developing a lethal 3-point shot and dominating at driving to the basket for lay-ups on her way to scoring over 1,000 career points.
“She came in as a freshman and you knew right off, seeing her play, she was a special kid on the court,” Garren said. “But what you came to realize very quickly is she is a very special kid off the court. She’s never been an extremely verbal leader, which she’s really working on this year, but she leads by her actions. She does all the drills to the best of her ability and continues to work on her game.
“Sometimes, elite athletes don’t see the need in working on their game and that’s something I’ve always loved about her. She’s always pulling other teammates in and she’s the kid that makes everyone better on the court.”
But from the outset, it was Watson’s clutch shooting that set her apart from the rest.
In last season’s Elite Eight contest against Lovejoy, Winder-Barrow trailed by three points with 13 seconds left and Garren called a timeout. After being hounded by the Lovejoy defense, Watson had been held scoreless in the second half, but there was no doubt who was getting the ball.
“There was no one in that huddle at that moment that didn’t think that kid was going to drain the three,” Garren said.
And she was right. Watson connected just before the buzzer, forcing overtime.
And though the Bulldoggs went on to lose in the extra period by one point to the eventual state champs, it was a defining moment for Watson.
“I think I’ve come very far,” Watson said.
“From taking bad shots to good shots, I’ve just been working hard every day to get better at my game all around.”
Watson, the lone returning starter off last year’s team which lost seven seniors, understands that the 2018-2019 team is hers.
And after she caps her four-year run at Winder-Barrow, she’ll be ready to take that next step at Cincinnati, where she’ll get to face off with an old teammate in former Winder-Barrow standout Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who just started her freshman season with the Bearcats’ American Athletic Conference foe, Connecticut.
“I can’t wait for that opportunity,” Watson said.
“I just thank God, my family and coaches for helping me to get to this point.”
