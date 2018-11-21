Jackson County’s wrestling team went 4-1 Saturday at Ola in its first dual tournament of the year. The team’s only loss came to Ola, last year’s Class AAAAAA runner-up. The team picked up wins over Lee County (42-33), Lamar County (58-22), Whitewater (60-15) and Coahulla Creek (75-6).
Jared Love and Kaden Andreasen both went 5-0 on the day individually.
“It was a good day for us,” coach Jason Powers said. “I thought that we came together and wrestled well as a team. That was the piece that I wanted to see most at our first dual tournament. We picked each other up and were able to find some momentum and the young guys stepped up and picked up wins. I am very proud of the team. We will continually get better throughout the year, but this was an excellent start.”
Panther wrestlers go 4-1 at dual tourney
