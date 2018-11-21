Last season, the Commerce Tiger basketball team played its first season under head coach Russ Gregg.
The result was a four-win season, which was an improvement from the 2016-17 basketball season. With his second season at the helm on the horizon, Gregg said the team has had a “good focus” in practices leading into the regular season, which was different than it was last season.
“We are trying to build off of year one and hopefully year two will be better,” Gregg said. “Just very excited.
“The kids have been working hard.”
For Gregg, year two has brought familiarity with his players, and it has helped him when it comes to play-calling at both the offensive and defensive ends of the court, he said. He also knows the strengths and weaknesses of his players as opposed to entering last season but admits there’s still an adjustment period.
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 21 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Commerce boys’ team ready for year 2 under Gregg
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry