In the classroom, students find knowledge by reading and studying textbooks.
For the 2018-19 basketball season, Commerce girls’ head coach Brad Puckett is hoping his five seniors found knowledge by reading a leadership book he gave them over the summer. In less than a week, the five seniors: Autumn Mathis, Shatoya Johnson, Jada Little, Jeanece Smith and McKenzee McRee, will lead the Tigers into the new season.
Along with the seniors, Puckett said he and his coaching staff couldn’t ask the players to “do anything more” than what they’ve done thus far in practice. His team has adopted the “Trust the process” mentality. The team has also put together what he called core covenants.
“Our core covenants are trust, integrity, giving, effort and responsibility,” Puckett said. “We’re taking each one of those words every week and doing a lesson on them and the girls are keeping a notebook.
“They’ve got a playbook this year. They’re writing down some things. They’re having to think real deeply about what they want to get out of this season. We’re seeing what we’re doing in those sessions translate over onto the practice court.”
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 21 edition of The Jackson Herald.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Puckett ready to see team take ‘next step’ in 2018-19
