The Jackson County girls’ swimming team managed a fourth-place finish out of 20 teams during Saturday’s Chief-Eagle Invite at the Cherokee County Aquatic Center.
The team finished behind Pope, Etowah and Sequoyah, all of which are Class AAAAAAA schools with over 50 swimmers on their respective teams.
Kayla Sheppard, Casey DiBernard, Hannah Grace Casteel and Emily Giles took fifth in the medley relay (2:15.26), scoring 16 points for the team. That group of four also placed third in the 200-meter freestyle relay (2:01.77).
Giles, with 14 points, finished as Jackson County’s top scorer individually, placing fifth in the 200-yard freestyle and sixth in the 500-yard freestyle.
On the boys’ side, the 200-yard freestyle relay team dropped its time again with a 1:56.78 to finish eighth. Lane Galloway lowered his time in the 100-yard freestyle to 59.82.
The team will swim again Dec. 1 at a meet, hosted by North Hall, at the Frances Meadows Aquatic Center in Gainesville.
JCCHS swimmers grab fourth-place finish
