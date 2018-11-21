After a stellar high school career, Sam Vinson’s next softball stop wasn’t a hard choice.
The Jefferson slugger signed with Division II Georgia College and State University Thursday.
“It’s so exciting,” Vinson said. “It’s somewhere I’ve always wanted to go.”
The Bobcats are getting a player who hit .467 with nine home runs and 37 RBIs this past season in helping guide Jefferson to a third consecutive region title and the Class AAA state finals.
“Offensively, she has a ton of power … in the state playoffs, she hit a ball that I think is still going,” Jefferson coach Kacie Bostwick quipped. “I don’t think it’s landed yet. But she’s a huge threat offensively in the lineup.”
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 21 edition of The Jackson Herald, and for more college signing stories, see the Nov. 28 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Dragons’ Vinson earns softball scholarship to Georgia College
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry