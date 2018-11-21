Dragons’ Vinson earns softball scholarship to Georgia College

After a stellar high school career, Sam Vinson’s next softball stop wasn’t a hard choice.
The Jefferson slugger signed with Division II Georgia College and State University Thursday.
“It’s so exciting,” Vinson said. “It’s somewhere I’ve always wanted to go.”
The Bobcats are getting a player who hit .467 with nine home runs and 37 RBIs this past season in helping guide Jefferson to a third consecutive region title and the Class AAA state finals.
“Offensively, she has a ton of power … in the state playoffs, she hit a ball that I think is still going,” Jefferson coach Kacie Bostwick quipped. “I don’t think it’s landed yet. But she’s a huge threat offensively in the lineup.”
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 21 edition of The Jackson Herald, and for more college signing stories, see the Nov. 28 edition of The Jackson Herald.
