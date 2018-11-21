The Jackson County girls’ basketball team is off to a 1-2 start under second-year coach Monty McClure.
Following a 57-14 rout of Oglethorpe County last Tuesday to open the season, the Panthers dropped a pair of games in their Thanksgiving tournament. Jackson County fell to Chestatee 56-35 Friday in the opening round of the Bankers’ Classic and then to Stephens County 54-38 Saturday.
Carson Anderson led the team against Chestatee with 13 points. Meghan Sorrells paced the Panthers with 14 points against Stephens County.
“Our girls learned a lot this weekend,” McClure said. “We improved from the first game to the second. They picked up their intensity for the second game. We are learning our roles on this team and I am learning the combinations that work best for our girls.”
McClure added that with a roster of new players, there’s still a learning curve.
“The girls are starting to see the speed we want to play and what it takes in practice to get there,” he said.
JCCHS girls start 1-2
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry