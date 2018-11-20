JHS girls win swim meet, boys take second

Jefferson’s girls’ swimming team won again, finishing first at a four-team meet last Wednesday at Riverside Military Academy.
The girls beat second-place Hebron Christian Academy by 117 points. The boys’ team took second with 111 points, finishing 70 points behind host Riverside.
For the girls, Katherine Law won the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.27) and 100-yard backstroke (1:06.46); Alyssa Bartoletta took first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:26.64) and 100-yard butterfly (1:13.45); Janie Davis won the 50-yard freestyle (27.72) and 100-yard freestyle (1:00.44); and McKenzie Klinck won the 500-yard freestyle (5:56.02) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:21.33).
In relays, the girls’ 200-yard medley relay team of Klinck, Sara McMullan, Davis and Law took first (2:05.89). Law, Davis, McMullan and Klinck also teamed up to win the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:51.60). Macie Patridge, Marie Moon, Viviam Mendoza and Rayna Torres took first in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:28.38).
On the boys’ side, Will Guzman won the 200-yard freestyle (1:57.07), Jackson Harvin took first in the 50-yard freestyle (22.35) and the 100-yard freestyle (47.95) and Zeke Williamson won the 500-yard freestyle (6:05.28).
In relays, Guzman, Tanner Brownwell, Williamson and Harvin teamed up to win the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:40.08).
Harvin had the only new state qualifying time for either team in last week’s meet.
The Jefferson swimming team returns to action Dec. 1 for a meet, hosted by North Hall, at the Frances Meadows Aquatic Center in Gainesville.
