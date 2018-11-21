BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons close Thanksgiving tourney with high-scoring loss

Jefferson treated its fans to a feast of points Tuesday, just two days before Thanksgiving.
Unfortunately for the Dragons (1-2), their opponent ended up having the bigger helping.
Jefferson lost a high-scoring affair to Class AAAAAAA Cambridge 99-89 at home on the final night of the Tabo’s Tip-Off Classic.
Given the pace of the game, Dragon coach Kevin Morris wasn’t necessarily concerned about his defense.
“There are somethings that we have to get better at,” he said. “We were pressing, so there were a lot of increased possessions because both teams were playing so fast.”
Since Jefferson hadn’t pressed in the first two games of the tournament, Morris wanted to make a point of doing that in the final matchup so his team could work on that part of its game.
“We were going to press that game regardless of whether we needed to or wanted to or whatever,” Morris said. “We were going to get some pressing in.”
Some of the Dragons’ struggles with the press translated into points for Cambridge, a 24-win team from last year. Morris said his team was slow to pressure the ball handler, which allowed the Bears to find open scorers.
“We’ve got to do a better job of finding someone to guard a lot quicker after we make a basket than what we did (Tuesday) night,” Morris said.
Jefferson led the Bears 22-20 after a quarter, but fell behind 53-47 at the half after the teams combined for a 58-point second quarter. The deficit grew to 15 (77-62) after three quarters. Jefferson was able to cut into the lead some in the fourth quarter in a 10-point loss.
“There were plenty of opportunities for us to tuck our tail and hide a little and we did a really good job of fighting through those times, and we competed all the way to the end,” Morris said.
Tryston Norman led the Dragons with 17 points.
The loss followed a 60-52 setback on Monday night to Class AAAAAAA Mountain View, which won 22 games last year.
Though Jefferson went 1-2 in the tournament, Morris — who noted last year’s 18-win team also lost two of three in this tournament — said he’s confident in the direction this team is headed. The Dragons are turning the ball over less than last year’s team while playing at a fast pace and are showing the ability to find the open man in their offense.
“The basketball has really moved offensively,” Morris said. “Defensively, we’ve just got to clean some stuff up, but I think it’s easy fixes.”
Jefferson will play Habersham Central Tuesday at home at 7:30 p.m.
NOTE: Owen Parker made the all-tournament team for Jefferson. “He just had a consistent three games,” Morris said. “He took several charges. He led us in rebounds, and he leads us in assists … He just did a little bit of everything in all three games.”
