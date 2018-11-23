Ruth H. Owens (11-19-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, November 23. 2018
Ruth H. Owens, 83, of Nicholson, passed away Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at her residence.

Born on Nov. 13, 1935 in Toccoa, she was the daughter of the late Dwayne B. and Beulah LeCroy Henson. She was the widow of Troy H. Owens, member of Union Baptist Church, retired supervisor with Superior Pants, and was preceded in death by a daughter, Penny Mann.

Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Troyce Ann and William Pawlowski, of Colbert, and Barbara and David Elrod, of Diamond Hill; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. 

Ruth was one of many siblings, some who have passed away, Harold, Walter, T.H. and Laverne.

Graveside services: Sunday, Nov. 25, at 3 p.m. at Union Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Marion Prather officiating. 

Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.

Arrangements are in the care of: Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.