Ruth H. Owens (11-19-18)

Ruth H. Owens, 83, of Nicholson, passed away Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at her residence.
Born on Nov. 13, 1935 in Toccoa, she was the daughter of the late Dwayne B. and Beulah LeCroy Henson. She was the widow of Troy H. Owens, member of Union Baptist Church, retired supervisor with Superior Pants, and was preceded in death by a daughter, Penny Mann.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Troyce Ann and William Pawlowski, of Colbert, and Barbara and David Elrod, of Diamond Hill; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Ruth was one of many siblings, some who have passed away, Harold, Walter, T.H. and Laverne.
Graveside services: Sunday, Nov. 25, at 3 p.m. at Union Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Marion Prather officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
Arrangements are in the care of: Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
