Bridges: College football playoffs inch closer with each passing week

The march continues toward the college football playoffs with few surprises this past weekend.
Alabama made things interesting by sleepwalking through its game against The Citadel but I imagine a strong halftime talking to helped wake the Tide up as they outscored their lower-level opponent 40-7 in the second half.
Clemson earned a solid 35-6 win against a solid Duke team. The Tigers struggled for a while with the Blue Devils but Duke is not the pushover it once was.
Michigan was not overly impressive in its win against Indiana but the Wolverines remain on path for the playoffs.
The same can be said for Notre Dame, which did put forth a solid performance against ranked Syracuse.
Georgia won as expected and will have its chance to make the playoffs when it plays Alabama in the SEC title game.
While that game looms, the Bulldogs need to not look past Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets, after a sluggish start, have become one of the hottest teams in the ACC following another win this past weekend against Virginia.
It’s hard to imagine any team overlooking its in-state rival and I doubt Kirby Smart will allow his UGA team to do that. It should be a competitive game between the schools, much more so than one would have expected earlier this season.
Ohio State used another one of its nine lives in its win against Maryland. Just when it seems the Buckeyes have been counted out, they find another way to win and stay in playoff contention.
The conference title games will go a long way in determining how the four playoff teams shape out.
That will be the case for all except Notre Dame, which does not have a conference title game and, in reality, should be punished for it.
Speaking of the college football playoffs, postseason action got started this past weekend for some other in-state schools.
West Georgia lost in the opening round of the Division II playoffs to Wingate while Berry defeated Marysville, Tenn. in the Division III playoffs.
The Vikings will now face powerhouse Mary Hardin Baylor in the second round on the road.
Valdosta State, after receiving a bye in the first round, will host Bowie State in the Division II playoffs this upcoming weekend.
Also in college football, the coaching search mania which is always big news (and a lot of news) to follow this time of year has started.
As of this writing it appears Kansas has hired former LSU coach Les Miles as its new leader. There will be numerous other jobs open as well.
It will be interesting to see who the hot names will be in terms of head coaches moving from one school to another to what coordinators make the move up.
Many people, myself included, enjoy following the coaching news even more than the recruiting information which will begin at the start of the calendar year.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a multi-time winner for sports column writing from the Georgia Press Association and the Georgia Sports Writers Association. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
