Mary Ann Ogletree (11-22-18)

Mary Ann Ogletree, 78, of Dahlonega, passed away Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018.
Mrs. Ogletree is preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Mary Morgan; husband, Calvin Ogletree; and brothers, Jack Morgan, Larry Morgan and T.J. Morgan.
She is survived by her children, Jill (Dean) Coulter, of Statesboro, Dwayne Ogletree, of Gainesville, Brenda Elrod, of Dahlonega, and Emma (Eddy) Williams, of Athens; sisters, Clara Bolt, of Opelika, Ala., and Debra Crawford, of Toccoa; grandchildren, Cassie (Stephen) Oliff, Josh Robinson, Malcom Ogletree, Deanna Ogletree, Christopher Ogletree, Patrick Elrod, Christine (Mike) Pace, Steven (Pam) Ogletree and Cory (Brittany) Williams; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Service: A memorial service is not planned at this time.
