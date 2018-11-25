Retired Command Sargent Major Robert Stephen Ham, Sr., 88, of Winder, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at his residence.
Ret. Command Sargent Major Ham is the son of the late John Wesley Ham, Sr. and Belle Benson Ham. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Cacilie Betz Ham.
Ret. Command Sargent Major Ham served the United States faithfully in the Army since 1946 during World War II, the Korean conflict and the Vietnam War. During that, time he was awarded a Purple Heart. He was a dedicated member of St. Matthews Catholic Church where he attended with his wife, Cacilie.
Ret. Command Sargent Major Ham is survived by his daughter, Robin Elizabeth McCannon and her husband Allan Pierce; brother, Benson Ham; sister, Glorian Harbuck; and grandson, Shannon McCannon.
Service: The funeral service to honor the life of Ret. Command Sargent Major Ham is set for Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the military chaplain officiating. Burial with full military honors to follow the service at 2 p.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
Visitation: Family to receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by: Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
