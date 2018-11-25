Shirley Fay Wood Satterfield (11-24-18)

Mrs. Shirley Fay Wood Satterfield, 82, of Jefferson, entered into rest Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
Mrs. Satterfield was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late Otis Lester Wood and the late Fannie Lou Watkins Wood, was a member of the Galilee Christian Church and a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Satterfield is preceded by two brothers, Lyndal and Allen Wood; and her husband, James Bryce Satterfield.
Survivors include a daughter, Joan Satterfield Duff and her husband Dr. Karl Duff, of Canton; two sons, Tim Satterfield and his wife Carolyn, of Jefferson, and Hugo Martinez, of Kennesaw; three sisters, Betty Crumley, Vonda Carruth and Gail Richardson, all of Jefferson; grandchildren, Joshua Kelley, of Chicago, Cody Satterfield Glenn and her husband Jay, of Fort Mill, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Parker Glenn and Presley Glenn; special nieces, Benita Carroll Sims, of Maysville, and Karen Carruth, of Jefferson; and caregivers, Marie, Manjo and Miriam.
Graveside services: Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at 3 p.m. from the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery with Minister Nick Vipperman officiating.
Visitation: Family to receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery Fund, 2191 Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, Georgia 30549, or to the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3650 Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Arrangements by: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
