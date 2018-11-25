Michael “Mike” Lake Rector (11-24-18)

Mr. Michael “Mike” Lake Rector, 68, of Jefferson, entered into rest Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
Funeral services: Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at 2 p.m. from the Jefferson First United Methodist Church with Pastor Chris Laskey officiating with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Wednesday, Nov. 28, from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
A complete obituary with survivors will be available Tuesday afternoon.
Arrangements by: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
