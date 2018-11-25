East Jackson’s 3-1 start hasn’t done much to alleviate coach David Akin’s concerns about a team looking to replace an influential group of seniors from last year.
The Eagles return to action this Tuesday at Tallulah Falls after having closed their Thanksgiving tournament with a 58-42 win over Class AAAAAA Habersham Central this past Tuesday. But the victory left much to be desired in Akin’s eyes. His concerns extended beyond just one game.
"Well, I am very concerned about where we are at as a program,” the third-year coach said. “We are not competing at the level that our senior class established last year. Those seniors set a new standard and we are not meeting it right now.”
This has led to some soul-searching, according to Akin, who is 19-14 since the start of last season after going 2-23 in his first year.
“As a coach, it is time for me to look in the mirror and realize I need to do something,” he said. “I cannot allow us to take a step backwards. Our seniors from last season worked too hard to improve our program.”
Akin did find encouragement in the play of Makayl Rakestraw in the win over Habersham Central.
“I did see some individual defensive improvement though from Makayl Rakestraw,” Akin said. “He did a good job of taking away passing lanes and getting his head on a swivel when Habersham Central went backdoor on us. If he decided to take his defensive game to another level, that could be the difference in our program reaching our full potential."
Tay Howard led East Jackson with 18 points and Jay Watson added 16 points.
The Eagles were coming off a 66-54 loss to Riverside Military Academy the night before in a foul-filled affair. The teams combined to shoot more than 70 free throws.
“Riverside Military Academy won the free throw competition and that was the difference in the game,” Akin said. “ … I would have preferred to play a basketball game (Monday) but we competed in a free throw competition instead. We obviously need to focus on shooting free throws in practice.”
Another key factor: East Jackson’s performance from beyond the arc.
“We shot 1-for-21 from the 3-point line, so to only be down a few points with a minute to play can be encouraging considering the circumstances,” Akin said.
As far as the tournament, Akin felt the three-day event, hosted by the East Jackson’s basketball programs, was well-run.
"The tournament was well organized,” he said. “Every game started on time and the games were competitive. There are always things we can improve, but I think overall it was a success. I would like to thank all of the restaurants that provided food for our coaches’ hospitality room and everyone from the community who helped out. We are looking forward to improving it.”
Akin, however, was again concerned about the lack of attendance.
“Unfortunately, this is not a basketball community, so even though we had amazing games and exciting basketball action, no one in this area really cares enough to come watch these young men and women compete,” he said. “It is really unfortunate that these young men and women work so hard and only a small percentage of people come support them. I guess the nightlife in downtown Commerce has picked up. We are hosting a Christmas tournament. Maybe more local people will come support these students.”
