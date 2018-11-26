Eulene Leachman Burkhalter, 84, wife of the late Ben Burkhalter, died Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
Born in Commerce, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Edgar Leachman and Mary Elizabeth Glen Leachman. She was a caregiver at the St. Mary's Hospital.
Survivors include three children, Wayne (Melissa) Burkhalter, Ricky (Debbie) Burkhalter and Elaine (Bill) Nelms; grandchildren: Marion (Lorrie) Hammes, Kandice (Chad) Wilkes, Kathryn Burkhalter, Kayla (Kyle) Smith and Kristen Burkhalter; great-grandchildren, Jeremy Tanksley, Maggie Dowdy, Taylor Wilkes and Wesley Claire Wilkes; and brother, Charlie Leachman.
A private service will be held.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to ALS Association of Georgia, 5881 Glenridge Dr #200, Atlanta, GA 30328 or Research to Prevent Blindness, 360 Lexington Ave., FL 22, New York, NY 10017.
Arrangements by: Lord & Stephens East. www.lordandstephens.com.
Eulene Leachman Burkhalter (11-19-18)
