Eulene Leachman Burkhalter (11-19-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, November 26. 2018
Eulene Leachman Burkhalter, 84, wife of the late Ben Burkhalter, died Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
Born in Commerce, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Edgar Leachman and Mary Elizabeth Glen Leachman. She was a caregiver at the St. Mary's Hospital.
Survivors include three children, Wayne (Melissa) Burkhalter, Ricky (Debbie) Burkhalter and Elaine (Bill) Nelms; grandchildren: Marion (Lorrie) Hammes, Kandice (Chad) Wilkes, Kathryn Burkhalter, Kayla (Kyle) Smith and Kristen Burkhalter; great-grandchildren, Jeremy Tanksley, Maggie Dowdy, Taylor Wilkes and Wesley Claire Wilkes; and brother, Charlie Leachman.
A private service will be held.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to ALS Association of Georgia, 5881 Glenridge Dr #200, Atlanta, GA 30328 or Research to Prevent Blindness, 360 Lexington Ave., FL 22, New York, NY 10017.
Arrangements by: Lord & Stephens East. www.lordandstephens.com.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.