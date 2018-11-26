Michael Kenneth York (11-18-18)

Michael Kenneth York, of Statham, passed away Nov. 18, 2018.
Michael was born the son of Victor and Nancy York of Clayton Georgia on May 12, 1983.
He grew up, lived and traveled all across the United States with his military family. His early years were spent in Georgia, Florida, Idaho and Alaska.
He decided at an early age to serve his country by joining the U.S. Army in 2001 right after high school. As a proud member of the Army and later the Army National Guard Michael served three combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, a peacekeeping tour in Kosovo and many other deployments around the country. His actions in combat and service to his country earned him the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Iraqi Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, Air Medal (2nd Award), Army Achievement Medal (5th Award), Army Good Conduct Medal (2nd Award), Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal (2nd Award), National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Non Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (2nd Award), Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with 10-year Hourglass, NATO Medal, Combat Action Badge, Aircraft Crewman Badge (Senior) and Parachutist Badge. Michael would say he was just in the right place to at the right time to help his brothers in arms. Those around him would call him a hero.
Michael was completely devoted to family and friends. He served his family and friends the same way he served his country, with total love, pride, passion and honor.
From early in life he loved everything outdoors. He was very fond of hiking and camping throwing rocks and chopping firewood. He was also an avid reader, loved movies, music and computers.
Michael has left us to be with God. We will see him again.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Sophie Kulas.
His survivors include his parents, Victor and Nancy York, of Clayton; his grandparents, Calvin and Winnie Sue York, of Clayton; his wife, Leilani L. York, of Winder; his son, Jace Meador, of Arkansas; his step-son, Alex Lott; his brother, Daniel York (Casey), of St. Pete, Fla.; his nephew, Conner York.
Visitation: Family to receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, from 1-2 p.m. at Beck Funeral Home.
Memorial service: Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Beck Funeral Home with the Rev. Chuck Stutsman officiating.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations should be made in Michael’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children Attn: Office of Development 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Fla., 33607.
Arrangements by: Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.
